Medication Take Back week starting today

SALISBURY — Novant Health Rowan Medical Center started its “Medication Take Back Week” Monday which will last through Friday, Feb. 24.

Each day will have a different location of where residents can drop off unused or expired medications they want to dispose of.

Here are the locations:

Monday, Feb. 20: State Employees Credit Union, 1995 South U.S. Highway 29, China Grove

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Novant Health Primary Care East Rowan, 316 West Main Street, Rockwell

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Novant Health, 315 Mocksville Avenue, Salisbury

Thursday, Feb. 23: Novant Health West Rowan Family Medicine, 335 School Court, Cleveland

Friday, Feb. 24: Spencer Police Department, 460 South Salisbury Avenue, Spencer

When pulling up to the locations, look for the Novant Health tent and flags. Contact Novant Health’s Kristen Trexler for more information: ktrexler@novanthealth.org.