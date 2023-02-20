Increased fire danger for Tuesday Published 5:11 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

SALISBURY — On Monday, the National Weather Service reported an increased fire danger due to a warm and dry air mass that will be passing over the region on Tuesday.

An increased fire danger will be in effect Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

According to the weather service, “humidity values will drop into the upper 20 percent to lower 30 percent range Tuesday afternoon across the foothills and the Piedmont.” By late morning and throughout the afternoon, winds of 10 to 20 mph will blow west to northwest and could potentially reach up to 30 mph. Fuels will be relatively damp from the weekend’s rainfall but will dry more quickly Tuesday, which could lead to increased fire danger.

The National Weather Service recommends contacting your local burn permitting authorities to check if you can burn Tuesday. If so, they recommend using extreme caution.