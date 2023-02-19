NoDa Brewing now producing Cheerwine Ale 

SALISBURY — Two of North Carolina’s most popular family-owned beverage companies are giving Carolinians something to ‘cheer’ about when Cheerwine Ale hits retailers’ shelves.

Cheerwine, the iconic 106-year-old cherry soda from Salisbury, and Charlotte-based brewery NoDa Brewing Company’s Cheerwine Ale is a wheat ale infused with the South’s favorite cherry soda.

“Cheerwine makes the perfect ingredient in food and beverages because its unique cherry flavor complements so many different tastes,” says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member, in a news release. “For years, people have incorporated Cheerwine into barbecue sauces, cocktails, desserts and more, and now we’re adding beer to that list.”

Cheerwine Ale, which is great for craft beer novices and experts alike, is a smooth-drinking, well-balanced brew with a perfect amount of Cheerwine that doesn’t overpower the beer’s flavor. Cheerwine Ale will be part of NoDa Brewing Company’s year-round lineup.

“Cheerwine and NoDa are synonymous with North Carolina, and both our fan bases have fond memories of enjoying our beverages during their most cheerful times – from summer vacations to the holidays and all points in between,” says Jacob Virgil, director of strategic development for NoDa Brewing Company. “Similarly, Cheerwine Ale can be enjoyed year round – it’s an approachable craft beer perfect for all occasions. We’re excited to bring fans the perfect marriage of these two North Carolina staples.”

“Like Cheerwine, NoDa is an iconic Carolina original. As one of Charlotte’s first craft breweries, it’s a classic brand led by passionate people and the perfect partner to produce a Cheerwine-infused beer,” says Harper.

Cheerwine Ale, which comes in 16 oz. four-pack cans, is now available at select North Carolina retailers. It’s also available on draft at a number of Charlotte and Triangle restaurants and bars, as well as the brewery’s Charlotte and Chapel Hill taprooms.

Over the coming weeks, Cheerwine Ale will roll out in additional North Carolina retailers and throughout South Carolina.

For more information, visit nodabrewing.com/cheerwine.