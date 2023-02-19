Letters to the editor: Feb. 19 Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

Senate Bill 49 is common sense

When I saw the headline: “NC Senate Passes Controversial “Parents Bill of Rights’ ” (Feb. 14) I presumed that the article was just another biased Associated Press report that, due to staff and budget constraints the Post must rely on for content.

Seeing that the article was written locally by a Post staff reporter, I read that the “controversy” is described only as concern by “some,” and a specific LGBTGIA+ advocate. After doing a good job describing the bill’s contents, there is no mention that others may hold an opposing view — that it is in fact unwise to teach children in kindergarten through fourth grade about gender identity, sexual activity or sexuality.

Senate Bill 49 is common sense. Most reasonable people would not consider its provisions described in the article as controversial. The concern here is not the bill however, but biased, one-sided reporting presented as front page “news” rather than being assigned to the opinion page where it belonged.

We need a local newspaper that is fair and unbiased in its reporting. Here’s hoping that the Salisbury Post will be more consistent in holding itself and its reporters to a higher standard in the future.

— Tim Deal

Salisbury

State needs Medicaid expansion

Expanding Medicaid is an urgent, lifesaving policy that can’t wait.

The NC House just passed HB 76 that would have a transformative impact on our state, expanding access to affordable healthcare to more than 600,000 of our neighbors, while bringing an estimated $3.2 billion to our state. Now it is up to the Senate to do its job.

We have a moral responsibility to expand Medicaid and save lives.

In Rowan County, many people are struggling with medical debt, untreated illnesses, forgoing mental health and/or substance use treatment. Medicaid expansion would be a huge win for rural North Carolina, where currently more than 20% of residents lack health insurance.

The General Assembly has the power to save lives and boost our state’s economy at the same time. This is a no-brainer — pass Medicaid Expansion!

— Eileen Hanson-Kelly

Salisbury

Sheriff needs to use mental health funds from opioid lawsuit

The new sheriff is still doing his school board antics, saying one thing and doing another, missing opportunities to better communities and end wasteful spending.

During the campaign, he said mental health wasn’t an issue for the Sheriff’s Office. Well, either he was wrong, or someone enlightened him. So now he’s investing in crisis intervention training, a key component in mental health issues.

The directors of the health department, EMS and the chairman of the board of commissioners met with the attorney general of N.C. to discuss funds coming to the area from a large lawsuit settlement against drug companies and their part in the opioid epidemic. Unfortunately, the sheriff, the lead law enforcement official for the county, was missing.

Opioid overdoses are still rising, but fatalities are down due to treatment, most likely on the scene with the use of Narcan. Funding should come from the previously mentioned lawsuit.

But this sheriff is more concerned with wasteful spending on changing uniforms. I don’t know the projected cost, but I suspect it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to implement this useless gesture.

I hope the county commissioners don’t approve this budget item. Changing the uniform does not increase the safety and service of the citizens of Rowan County; it does burden a department’s budget.

Cowboy hat Friday — Sheriff Allen, get serious about the job or enjoy your one term.

— Mike Vickers

Salisbury

Shooting narrative hits a snag

Cue the talking heads on the left — wait for it. Oh, hold that thought, their go-to narrative for everything hit a bump in the road when it was revealed the assailant in the Michigan State University tragedy is Black.

Yet, no doubt, you better believe a twisted narrative is forthcoming somehow blaming “white supremacy” for his actions.

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis