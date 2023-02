High school wrestling: State championships, updated results Published 12:33 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

Wrestling State Championships

Greensboro

East Rowan’s Shayden Edwards, West Rowan’s Christian Hercules and A.L. Brown’s Trevor Freeman will wrestle for state championships on Saturday, and a number of other wrestlers are still wrestling for places in the state tournament.

1A

195

Khalil Davis (North Rowan, 10-4) won by fall over David Hargro (Thomas Jefferson, 35-8) (Fall 1:22)

Jadon Maness (Uwharrie Charter, 25-5) won by major decision over Khalil Davis (North Rowan, 10-5) (MD 12-2)

Ryan Baker (Pamlico County) 38-12 won by decision over Khalil Davis (North Rowan) 10-6 (Dec 5-3)

2A

120

Braxton Woolard (Washington, 25-12) won by fall over Robert Moulton (Salisbury, 11-15) (Fall 3:13)

Bladen Ingle (West Lincoln, 34-19) won by fall over Robert Moulton (Salisbury, 11-16) (Fall 3:18)

3A

106

Mateo Diaz Ruiz (South Rowan, 20-4) won by injury default over Brayden Reid (Hibriten, 48-9) (Inj. 0:00)

Mateo Diaz Ruiz (South Rowan, 21-4) won by fall over Ethan Brownlee (South Johnston, 39-3) (Fall 2:58)

George Coleman (Fred T. Foard, 47-5) won by decision over Mateo Diaz Ruiz (South Rowan, 21-5) (Dec 5-4)

Mateo Diaz Ruiz (South Rowan) 23-5 won by decision over Elijah Dorsey (Dudley) 49-4 (Dec 6-3)

3rd place match — Mateo Diaz Ruiz (South Rowan) 23-5 won by decision over Ethan Brownlee (South Johnston) 42-4 (Dec 8-2)

106

Jathan Roby (West Rowan, 36-6) won by decision over Charlie Price (South Point, 34-7) (Dec 2-0)

Aiden Enright (Union Pines, 42-9) won by tech fall over Jathan Roby (West Rowan, 36-7) (TF-1.5 4:59 (19-2)

Jathan Roby (West Rowan, 37-7) won by decision over Brayden Reid (Hibriten, 49-10) (Dec 4-0)

Elijah Dorsey (Dudley) 49-4 won by fall over Jathan Roby (West Rowan) 37-8 (Fall 4:58)

113

Oliver Perry (West Rowan, 29-8) won by fall over Redmond Williamson (Northern Nash, 29-4) (Fall 1:47)

Israel Guerra (South Johnston, 46-1) won by fall over Oliver Perry (West Rowan, 29-9) (Fall 3:23)

Christian Lemaire (Person, 38-7) won by fall over Oliver Perry (West Rowan, 29-10) (Fall 2:33)

120

Ramir Hall (Seventy-First, 26-12) won by decision over Mark Truman (West Rowan, 16-10) (Dec 10-4)

Austin Hill (West Brunswick, 29-16) won by fall over Mark Truman (West Rowan, 16-11) (Fall 4:37)

120

Jayden Crawford (Union Pines, 36-9) won by decision over Alex Luna (East Rowan, 22-14) (Dec 8-2)

Ayden Goodman (Swansboro, 35-13) won by decision over Alex Luna (East Rowan, 22-15) (Dec 10-3)

126

Isaiah Morrison (Enka, 49-4) won by decision over Stetson Collins (West Rowan, 27-6) (Dec 11-4)

Stetson Collins (West Rowan, 28-6) won by decision over Malachi Cobb (Eastern Guilford, 42-14) (Dec 3-1)

Stetson Collins (West Rowan, 29-6) won by decision over Demarion Garner (Southern Durham, 25-7) (Dec 3-2)

Stetson Collins (West Rowan) 30-8 won by decision over Chayton Tala (Parkwood) 37-13 (Dec 7-0)

Will Varner (Kings Mountain) 32-5 won by decision over Stetson Collins (West Rowan) 30-8 (Dec 8-1)

5th Place Match – Cain Solis (Montgomery Central) 42-8 won by decision over Stetson Collins (West Rowan) 30-8 (Dec 7-5)

132

Kevin O’Brien (West Rowan, 40-3) won by tech fall over Barrett Klutey (Fike, 46-6) (TF-1.5 4:32 (21-6)

Charlie Sly (Stuart Cramer, 51-2) won by major decision over Kevin O’Brien (West Rowan, 40-4) (MD 13-4)

Kevin O’Brien (West Rowan, 41-4) won by fall over Logan Wilson (Clyde A. Erwin, 40-12) (Fall 2:36)

Kevin O’Brien (West Rowan) 44-4 won by decision over Cristian Rothrock (Douglas Byrd) 24-3 (Dec 6-5)

Kevin O’Brien (West Rowan) 44-4 won by fall over Jared Hutchins (Orange) 28-7 (Fall 4:34)

3rd place match — Kevin O’Brien (West Rowan) 44-4 won by decision over Dylan Shirley (West Carteret) 45-11 (Dec 5-2)

132

Luke Connick (West Brunswick, 37-5) won by decision over Parker Mills (Jesse Carson, 29-17) (Dec 4-1)

Logan Wilson (Clyde A. Erwin, 40-11) won by decision over Parker Mills (Jesse Carson, 29-18) (Dec 4-3)

138

Troy Gryder (Eastern Guilford, 24-2) won by fall over Christian Kluttz (Jesse Carson, 35-9) (Fall 4:40)

Jaylen Jarman (Havelock, 37-9) won by fall over Christian Kluttz (Jesse Carson, 35-10) (Fall 4:07)

138

Shayden Edwards (East Rowan, 34-4) won by fall over Ben Musser (Orange, 12-7) (Fall 3:47)

Shayden Edwards (East Rowan, 35-4) won by decision over Noah Tocaben (Enka, 43-4) (Dec 3-2)

Shayden Edwards (East Rowan, 36-4) won by major decision over Jacob Perry (West Rowan, 39-8) (MD 8-0)

138

Jacob Perry (West Rowan, 38-7) won by fall over Jahzion Patterson (Eastern Alamance, 17-16) (Fall 2:29)

Jacob Perry (West Rowan, 39-7) won by decision over Luke Sheets (Ashe County, 42-7) (Dec 7-4)

Shayden Edwards (East Rowan, 36-4) won by major decision over Jacob Perry (West Rowan, 39-8) (MD 8-0)

Jaelen Culp (Kings Mountain) 34-5 won by tech fall over Jacob Perry (West Rowan) 40-9 (TF-1.5 3:35 (15-0))

5th Place Match – Jacob Perry (West Rowan) 40-9 won by decision over Kevin Romero (Fred T Foard) 30-11 (Dec 6-0)

145

Brock Carey (Fred T. Foard, 48-0) won by tech fall over Bryan Taylor (West Rowan, 28-13) (TF-1.5 3:55 (16-0)

Bryan Taylor (West Rowan, 29-13) won by fall over Ryan Rakouskas (Cedar Ridge, 36-20) (Fall 4:05)

Klint Rhude (Swansboro, 36-11) won by decision over Bryan Taylor (West Rowan, 29-14) (Dec 10-3)

152

Azrael Simpson (First Flight, 35-5) won by tech fall over Conner Misenheimer (West Rowan, 32-10) (TF-1.5 2:56 (16-1)

Conner Misenheimer (West Rowan, 33-10) won by decision over Chandler Wyke (Hibriten, 16-7) (Dec 7-2)

Logan Fite (Central Academy, 47-3) won by fall over Conner Misenheimer (West Rowan, 33-11) (Fall 0:24)

170

Mason Kincaid (South Rowan, 18-1) won by injury default over Riley Pugh (Enka, 30-10) (Inj. 1:53)

Nathan Williams (Triton, 35-5) won by decision over Mason Kincaid (South Rowan, 18-2) (Dec 8-4)

Mason Kincaid (South Rowan, 19-2) won by decision over Matthew Wolff (High Point Central, 37-8) (Dec 8-4)

Kamar Brown (Northside) 44-5 won by fall over Mason Kincaid (South Rowan) 19-3 (Fall 2:58)

170

Zane Birtchet (Fred T. Foard, 45-2) won by fall over Eli Jenkins (West Rowan, 30-8) (Fall 3:48)

Troy Shannon (Terry Sanford, 26-3) won by decision over Eli Jenkins (West Rowan, 30-9) (Dec 3-0)

182

Braxtyn Barger (West Rowan, 38-9) won by fall over Collin Jasset (Havelock, 37-15) (Fall 3:25)

Nicholas Mascolino (Union Pines, 48-3) won by fall over Braxton Barger (West Rowan, 38-10) (Fall 2:51)

Braxton Barger (West Rowan, 39-10) won by fall over Ayden Rhoney (Lee County, 32-9) (Fall 0:58)

Landon Pope (Pisgah) 43-7 won by decision over Braxton Barger (West Rowan) 39-11 (Dec 7-4)

195

Dantrell Williams (Union Pines, 42-12) won by decision over Hunter Miller (West Rowan, 31-4) (Dec 5-1)

Hunter Miller (West Rowan, 32-4) won by fall over Damian Weaver (South Brunswick, 36-14) (Fall 1:18)

Hunter Miller (West Rowan, 33-4) won by decision over Justin Bullock (Fike, 48-10) (Dec 9-2)

Hunter Miller (West Rowan) 34-6 won by decision over Jacob Nix (North Buncombe) 31-7 (Dec 6-3)

Karin Sein (Eastern Guilford) 57-5 won by fall over Hunter Miller (West Rowan) 34-6 (Fall 4:42)

5th Place Match – Joshua Knipe (West Carteret) 60-2 won by decision over Hunter Miller (West Rowan) 34-6 (Dec 6-0)

285

Christian Hercules (West Rowan, 44-1) won by fall over Hyuga Doreus (Swansboro, 37-14) (Fall 0:21)

Christian Hercules (West Rowan, 45-1) won by fall over Wyatt Rickard (Lee County, 23-11) (Fall 1:20)

Christian Hercules (West Rowan, 46-1) won by fall over Sam Bolch (Fred T. Foard, 42-7) (Fall 0:42)

1st Place Match – Christian Hercules (West Rowan) 47-1 won by fall over Jackson Greene (Central Davidson) 42-6 (Fall 1:51)

4A

113

Trevor Freeman (A.L. Brown, 46-6) won by decision over Makya Kerns (Lumberton, 51-9) (Dec 8-1)

Trevor Freeman (A.L. Brown, 47-6) won by major decision over Conner Hibberd (Middle Creek, 39-4) (MD 13-1)

Trevor Freeman (A.L. Brown, 48-6) won by decision over Tiaj Thao (Lake Norman, 35-13) (Dec 2-0)

1st Place Match – Trevor Freeman (A.L. Brown) 49-6 won by major decision over Noah Cauble (Piedmont) 46-5 (MD 9-1)

132

Nick Barroso-Joslin (Cary, 31-7) won by decision over Jonathan Stanback (A.L. Brown, 30-13) (Dec 8-6)

Emmit Holland (Wake Forest, 41-10) won by decision over Jonathan Stanback (A.L. Brown, 30-14) (Dec 4-3)

138

Tyler Caldwell (Hough, 36-6) won by tech fall over Daniel Maye (A.L. Brown, 17-15) (TF-1.5 2:51 (15-0)

Cooper Schmidt (Holly Springs, 31-8) won by decision over Daniel Maye (A.L. Brown, 17-16) (Dec 8-7)

285

Daniel Karmanov (Apex Friendship, 41-4) won by fall over Chaz Knox (A.L. Brown, 36-14) (Fall 3:19)

Nathan Sanders (South Iredell, 36-8) won by fall over Chaz Knox (A.L. Brown, 36-15) (Fall 2:07)