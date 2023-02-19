High school basketball: Playoffs Published 12:54 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

Schedule

1st round — Feb. 21

2nd round — Feb. 23

3rd round — Feb. 25

4th round — Feb.28

Regional — March 4

State — March 11

Carson boys — Did not make playoffs

East Rowan boys — Did not make playoffs

South Rowan boys — Did not make playoffs

(32) North Rowan boys at (1) Mountain Heritage, 1A West

(27) Pine Lake Prep boys at (6) Salisbury, 2A West

(20) West Rowan boys at (13) Crest, 3A West

(19) Davie at (14) Hopewell, 4A West

Carson girls — Did not make playoffs

East Rowan girls — Did not make playoffs, seeded 31 in RPI, but bumped by automatic qualifiers, 3A West

South Rowan girls — Did not make playoffs

(25) South Stokes at (8) North Rowan girls, 1A West

(30) Wilkes Central at (3) Salisbury, 2A West

(32) West Charlotte at (1) West Rowan, 3A West

(30) Davie at (3) Northern Guilford, 4A West