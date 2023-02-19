High school basketball: Playoffs
Published 12:54 am Sunday, February 19, 2023
Schedule
1st round — Feb. 21
2nd round — Feb. 23
3rd round — Feb. 25
4th round — Feb.28
Regional — March 4
State — March 11
Carson boys — Did not make playoffs
East Rowan boys — Did not make playoffs
South Rowan boys — Did not make playoffs
(32) North Rowan boys at (1) Mountain Heritage, 1A West
(27) Pine Lake Prep boys at (6) Salisbury, 2A West
(20) West Rowan boys at (13) Crest, 3A West
(19) Davie at (14) Hopewell, 4A West
Carson girls — Did not make playoffs
East Rowan girls — Did not make playoffs, seeded 31 in RPI, but bumped by automatic qualifiers, 3A West
South Rowan girls — Did not make playoffs
(25) South Stokes at (8) North Rowan girls, 1A West
(30) Wilkes Central at (3) Salisbury, 2A West
(32) West Charlotte at (1) West Rowan, 3A West
(30) Davie at (3) Northern Guilford, 4A West