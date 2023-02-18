Total loss: Woodleaf home destroyed by morning blaze Published 9:07 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

A devastating structure fire displaced a Woodleaf family early Saturday morning.

The fire, which broke out around 5 a.m., destroyed the three-story home located in the 700 block of Mt. Vernon Road. According to a spokesperson from the American Red Cross, personnel on the scene provided assistance to the mother, father and their seven children.

The family is planning to stay with relatives.

Early indications pointed to a faulty HVAC unit as a possible ignition source. The family was asleep when the blaze began, but smoke alarms in the home woke them up.

All nine members of the family made it out of the structure uninjured.

Numerous departments from Rowan County assisted in combating the fire. Scotch Irish, Woodleaf, Franklin, Ellis, Rowan-Iredell, West Rowan, County Line and Cool Springs fire departments were among the crews at the scene.