Upcoming pesticide training Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

2023 Auxin Herbicides-Best Management Practices

Virtual (live Zoom meeting) opportunities



Description: Drs. Charlie Cahoon and Wesley Everman will offer Live Zoom training options. See training dates below. All Live Zoom trainings will start at 8:30 a.m. Attendees should contact their county agricultural agent for Zoom link and passcode.

Attendee requirements:

Registration is required before attendee can join the live Zoom training (this can be completed just before joining the Zoom session). Attendee must include name, email address, phone number, county, and NCDA&CS certification/license number at registration. To receive credit for a virtual training, NCDA&CS requires the following of all attendees: Identity verification at the beginning of the course and after any breaks Active participation by each attendee throughout course to ensure attendee is present (polling questions will be used for Live Zoom meetings). Attendance must be taken at the end of the course. No partial credit is given for those that arrive late or leave early.



Training dates (all live Zoom meetings start at 8:30 a.m.):

• Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 8:30 a.m.

• Tuesday, March 14, 8:30 a.m.

• Wednesday, March 29, 8:30 a.m.

N, O, D, and X pesticide (1 hour) credits available. For questions or concerns, please contact Charlie Cahoon (charlie_cahoon@ncsu.edu)

For the Zoom link or to sign up to watch the Auxin at the Rowan Extension Office, call 704-216-8970 or email Morgan Watts, pesticide coordinator, at amwatts@ncsu.edu.