Upcoming pesticide training
Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 18, 2023
2023 Auxin Herbicides-Best Management Practices
Virtual (live Zoom meeting) opportunities
Description: Drs. Charlie Cahoon and Wesley Everman will offer Live Zoom training options. See training dates below. All Live Zoom trainings will start at 8:30 a.m. Attendees should contact their county agricultural agent for Zoom link and passcode.
For Zoom link and passcode, please contact your county agricultural Extension agent.
Attendee requirements:
-
- Registration is required before attendee can join the live Zoom training (this can be completed just before joining the Zoom session).
- Attendee must include name, email address, phone number, county, and NCDA&CS certification/license number at registration.
- To receive credit for a virtual training, NCDA&CS requires the following of all attendees:
- Identity verification at the beginning of the course and after any breaks
- Active participation by each attendee throughout course to ensure attendee is present (polling questions will be used for Live Zoom meetings).
- Attendance must be taken at the end of the course.
- No partial credit is given for those that arrive late or leave early.
Training dates (all live Zoom meetings start at 8:30 a.m.):
• Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 8:30 a.m.
• Tuesday, March 14, 8:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, March 29, 8:30 a.m.
N, O, D, and X pesticide (1 hour) credits available. For questions or concerns, please contact Charlie Cahoon (charlie_cahoon@ncsu.edu)
For the Zoom link or to sign up to watch the Auxin at the Rowan Extension Office, call 704-216-8970 or email Morgan Watts, pesticide coordinator, at amwatts@ncsu.edu.