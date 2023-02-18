Upcoming pesticide training

2023 Auxin Herbicides-Best Management Practices

Virtual (live Zoom meeting) opportunities


Description: Drs. Charlie Cahoon and Wesley Everman will offer Live Zoom training options. See training dates below. All Live Zoom trainings will start at 8:30 a.m. Attendees should contact their county agricultural agent for Zoom link and passcode.

For Zoom link and passcode, please contact your county agricultural Extension agent.

Attendee requirements:

    • Registration is required before attendee can join the live Zoom training (this can be completed just before joining the Zoom session).
    • Attendee must include name, email address, phone number, county, and NCDA&CS certification/license number at registration.
    • To receive credit for a virtual training, NCDA&CS requires the following of all attendees:
      • Identity verification at the beginning of the course and after any breaks
      • Active participation by each attendee throughout course to ensure attendee is present (polling questions will be used for Live Zoom meetings).
      • Attendance must be taken at the end of the course.
      • No partial credit is given for those that arrive late or leave early.

Training dates (all live Zoom meetings start at 8:30 a.m.):

• Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 8:30 a.m.

• Tuesday, March 14, 8:30 a.m.

• Wednesday, March 29, 8:30 a.m.

N, O, D, and X pesticide (1 hour) credits available. For questions or concerns, please contact Charlie Cahoon (charlie_cahoon@ncsu.edu)

For the Zoom link or to sign up to watch the Auxin at the Rowan Extension Office, call 704-216-8970 or email Morgan Watts, pesticide coordinator, at amwatts@ncsu.edu.

