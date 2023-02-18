Library Notes: Use your creativity and socialize at Rowan Public Library Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

By Stephanie Reister

Rowan Public Library

Finding a creative outlet can be a great way to relax and relieve stress. Being a part of positive social groups is also good for overall health. The Rowan Public Library offers adult programming that gives the opportunity to dabble in crafts while socializing.

The following ongoing programs are open to all adults 18 over over and no artistic experience is required. Attendance is free and supplies are provided, unless otherwise stated in the description of a program.

Join Crafters’ Community at the RPL South branch once a month in spring and fall. This two-hour program invites fellow crafters to learn/rediscover a craft for the first hour. In the second hour, attendees can stay to keep working on the day’s craft or work on a project brought from home. Coming up on Feb. 24 at 2 p.m., young adult librarian Amanda will teach beginning crochet. Sign up is required through bit.ly/RPL-crafters or by contacting Stephanie at 704-216-7729.

Pinterest Club is an hour-long program hosted at the RPL East and West branches. Come out to learn the cool craft projects that staff find on the idea-sharing website. The next one will be at the West branch on March 21 at 6 p.m. Create a piece of pounded flower art and enjoy some refreshments. Register by calling Lyndsey at 704-216-8290.

The library has materials that cover many arts and crafts. In non-fiction, the 700 Dewey Decimal number range is where instruction and information books and DVDs on the creative arts are found. For inspiration on starting your artistic journey or getting unstuck in the artistic process, read “How to Be an Artist” by Jerry Saltz. It’s simple, short chapters offer solid advice and motivation, as well as some odd truths.

The RPL branches offer fun, nonjudgmental spaces for adults to express their creativity and connect with others at the same time. Come see that it’s okay to get a little loud and messy in the library.

Stephanie Reister is children’s librarian at Rowan Public Library.