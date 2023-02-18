Kiwanis Club holds kickoff event for upcoming pancake festival on March 24 Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

SALISBURY — The Kiwanis Club held a kickoff event during Friday’s luncheon meeting at the Country Club of Salisbury, complete with pancakes and sausage for members, in preparation for this year’s pancake festival.

In addition to handing out tickets, posters and sponsorship forms to members, the club held it second annual “pancake race” in the tradition of jolly ol’ England. A two-team relay race took place in the ballroom in front of the podium. Kiwanis apron-clad racers had to run across the room flipping a pancake in a frying pan, mimicking a tradition of pancake-racing held on Shove Tuesday in England dating back to the 1400s. One team represented members with a connection to F&M Bank, while the other was comprised of Catawba loyalists. The Catawba team avenged its loss to F&M last year, with members Daren Fuller, Bob Setzer, Savannah Shaver and Erica Taylor winning in a photo finish race.

The pancake festival will be held at the J.F. Hurley Family Y on Friday, March 24 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, March 25, from 8-11 a.m. Tickets remain $5 each and can be obtained from sponsors, Kiwanis members or on-site.

After two years of drive-thru only, the annual festival will return to indoor seating at the Hurley Y and the traditional supper and breakfast dining experience that dates to its origins in 1957.

The drive-thru option will still be available for those who wish to participate.

The major fundraising event for the club, approximately $30,000 is raised which is used to fund the children’s charity projects. Funds are generated from sponsorships, ticket sales and donations. For more information, visit http://kiwanisclubofsalisburync.portalbuzz.com or go on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/salisburykiwanisclub .