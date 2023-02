High school baseball: Chrismon steps down at South Published 2:26 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

Thad Chrismon, a baseball coach whose long, successful run at South Rowan included the 2022 3A state championship, has stepped down.

Grayson Miller, who was part of Chrismon’s staff, has been elevated to head coach. Chrismon plans to continue to assist with Raider baseball.

A story is upcoming.