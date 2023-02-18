Fleeing suspect puts Catawba College on Friday alert Published 12:17 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023

A secure-in-place order was issued at Catawba College on Friday afternoon after the Salisbury Police Department tracked a suspected burglar’s movements from an adjacent neighborhood onto campus.

According to a statement from Dean of Students Dr. Jared Tice, “At approximately 4:10 p.m., Catawba Public Safety was contacted by the Salisbury Police Department about an individual fleeing on foot onto campus near the Robertson College-Community Center.

The individual was suspected of a breaking and entering incident off-campus in an adjacent neighborhood.

Additional SPD personnel and emergency agencies, including a K9 unit, reportedly responded immediately to the scene.

An additional update was sent at 4:39 p.m. providing details of the location near the Robertson College-Community Center and informing people to continue to secure in place. Members of SPD notified the college that they no longer believed the suspect was on-campus, and Catawba provided an all-clear notice at 4:55 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Mental health counseling and Catawba College’s chaplain services on campus were available to support anyone impacted by the incident.