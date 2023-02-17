Focus on communication: Leadership Rowan members spend day on social, local media Published 12:02 am Friday, February 17, 2023

SALISBURY — Members of Leadership Rowan spent Thursday’s Communication Day learning about the importance of different forms of media and hearing from a state official on North Carolina’s cultural resources.

Reid Wilson, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, spoke at the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s Power In Partnership breakfast at Trinity Oaks. His was the first stop for Leadership Rowan members during the skills training program.

“Today’s focus area is on communication. So they will be hearing from folks from the Salisbury Post and some of our other local media and also talking about social media and really learning more about all of the ways they can help improve what their business does in our local community,” said Elaine Spalding, president of the Chamber of Commerce.

Wilson offered details about his department and what it has to do with Salisbury and the county. The department’s main focus is to manage “the state’s resources for the arts, history, libraries, and nature.”

He mentioned parks, museums, commissions and sites that are helping shape the vision of what North Carolina can be and is.

“I think what’s important about all of our places and the ideas they represent is they actually bring us together as North Carolinians. They help create a shared identity among all of us and they create a common ground. When I’m hiking in a park or standing in a museum, we’re all treated the same,” he said.