Photo gallery: West Rowan girls roll to conference title, remain undefeated

Published 10:38 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

By Post Sports

West Rowan’s girls basketball team claimed a 79-31 victory over Central Cabarrus in the championship of the South Piedmont Conference Tournament as the Falcons improved to 25-0. See details in Sunday’s Post.

