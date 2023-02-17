Filing dates for election to school board move from August to July

“Candidates shall file with the Rowan County Board of Elections, no earlier than 12:00 noon on the first Friday in July and no later than 12 noon on the third Friday in July,” the bill reads.

The reason for moving the dates is to give the school board more time to get ballots correctly printed and ready for the election, explained Rep. Harry Warren (R-Rowan), who was the primary sponsor of the bill. Rep. Kevin Crutchfield (R-Rowan) was also a sponsor.

Board members are elected by Rowan County citizens in nonpartisan elections every four years. The next election year will be 2024. Seats three, five and seven will be up for a vote.

The Local Government Committee heard the bill on Tuesday and the North Carolina House of Representatives passed it on Wednesday. It now moves to the Senate for a vote.