Filing dates for election to school board move from August to July

Published 12:00 am Friday, February 17, 2023

By Staff Report

RALEIGH — Candidates who intend to run for the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education will now have to file for election between the first and third Friday’s of July rather than in August.

“Candidates shall file with the Rowan County Board of Elections, no earlier than 12:00 noon on the first Friday in July and no later than 12 noon on the third Friday in July,” the bill reads.

The reason for moving the dates is to give the school board more time to get ballots correctly printed and ready for the election, explained Rep. Harry Warren (R-Rowan), who was the primary sponsor of the bill. Rep. Kevin Crutchfield (R-Rowan) was also a sponsor.

Board members are elected by Rowan County citizens in nonpartisan elections every four years. The next election year will be 2024. Seats three, five and seven will be up for a vote.

The Local Government Committee heard the bill on Tuesday and the North Carolina House of Representatives passed it on Wednesday. It now moves to the Senate for a vote.

More News

Focus on communication: Leadership Rowan members spend day on social, local media

Blotter: Feb. 17

State revenue forecast shows $3.25 billion surplus; Ford says give it back to taxpayers

Salisbury Police neighborhood group meetings resume after a three-year absence

Print Article