College basketball: Kitley helps No. 11 Virginia Tech women get past No. 9 Duke Published 12:00 am Friday, February 17, 2023

Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore each scored 20 points to lead No. 11 Virginia Tech to a 61-45 victory over No. 9 Duke on Thursday night.

Taylor Soule added 11 points for the Hokies (21-4, 11-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won five straight and eight of their past nine games. For the first time in program history, Virginia Tech has registered wins over ranked opponents in three consecutive games.

Celeste Taylor scored 12 points for the Blue Devils (22-4, 12-3), who had their four-game winning streak halted.

ACC-leading Duke came into the game leading the conference in scoring defense (50.2 points per game), but the Hokies scored 51 through three quarters and played stifling defense, holding Duke to just one field goal in the second quarter on the way to a 19-point halftime lead.

“When we play with confidence and when we really focus on defense and bring energy on defense, that’s when we’re the best,” Kitley said. “I think there’s no one we can’t beat.”

Kitley shot 8 for 18 from the floor and grabbed 11 rebounds. The Blue Devils play at Virginia and the Hokies host N.C. State on Sunday.

NC State rallies past No. 19 UNC in OT

RALEIGH (AP) — Aziaha James led North Carolina State back from a 10-point deficit with just over four minutes to play in regulation, then scored seven points in overtime to carry the Wolfpack to a 77-66 win over No. 19 North Carolina.

North Carolina was held to just seven points over the final four minutes of regulation and did not score a field goal in overtime until Paulina Paris converted a layup with 20 seconds left.

NC State closed out the game on a 32-11 run, erasing a 55-45 deficit with 4:23 left.

James and Jakiya Brown-Turner each score 18 points to lead NC State (18-8, 8-7 Atlantic Coast).

Deja Kelly scrambled for 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the Tar Heels (18-8, 9-6).

North Carolina State travels to face No. 11 Virginia Tech and UNC returns home to play host to Wake Forest on Sunday.

Charlotte defeats W. Kentucky in OT

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Aly Khalifa scored Charlotte’s only points in overtime on back-to-back 3-pointers to lift the 49ers to a 68-64 win over Western Kentucky.

Khalifa finished with 24 points and had eight rebounds for the 49ers (15-11, 6-9 Conference USA). Montre’ Gipson added 11 points while going 4 of 9 (3 for 6 from distance), and he also had seven rebounds. Isaiah Folkes was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

Dontaie Allen led the Hilltoppers (14-12, 6-9) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and nine rebounds. Dayvion McKnight added 12 points for Western Kentucky. Jamarion Sharp also had eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Gipson put up eight points in the first half for Charlotte, who led 35-28 at the break. Charlotte was outscored by seven points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 62-62. Khalifa finished 2 of 3 from 3-point range on the way to his six points in the overtime.

UNC Asheville takes down Radford 63-54

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Drew Pember had 19 points and UNC Asheville beat Radford 63-54.

Pember also had nine rebounds and four blocks for the Bulldogs (21-7, 13-2 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones scored 12 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 4 from distance), and added six rebounds. Caleb Burgess was 4 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Bryan Antoine led the way for the Highlanders (17-11, 11-4) with 13 points.

UNC Wilmington stops Drexel 72-71 in OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trazarien White had 26 points and UNC Wilmington beat Drexel 72-71 in overtime. White had 12 rebounds for the Seahawks (21-7, 11-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Nick Farrar scored 19 points while going 6 of 9 (5 for 7 from distance). Shykeim Phillips finished 4 of 13 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Appalachian State tops Texas State 82-75

BOONE (AP) — Donovan Gregory scored 21 points to guide Appalachian State to an 82-75 victory over Texas State.

The Mountaineers are 15-13 overall and 8-7 in the Sun Belt Conference.

Charleston earns 88-66 victory over Elon

ELON (AP) — Reyne Smith had 15 points in Charleston (SC)’s 88-66 victory over Elon on Thursday night. Smith shot 5 for 14, including 5 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Cougars (26-3, 14-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Ryan Larson added 13 points while shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Ben Burnham shot 3 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Torrence Watson led the Phoenix (7-21, 5-10) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Sean Halloran added 14 points, four assists and two steals for Elon. Sam Sherry also had 11 points and two blocks.