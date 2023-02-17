Blotter: Feb. 17 Published 12:00 am Friday, February 17, 2023

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A motor vehicle at Kyle’s Auto Sales on East Ridge Road in Salisbury was reportedly broken into between 3:57-4 a.m. on Feb. 13.

• A motor vehicle at Taylor Martin Auctioneers on Auction Drive in Salisbury was reportedly stolen between 7 a.m. on Jan. 10 and 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 13.

• A trailer at Southeast Connections on Airport Road in Salisbury was reportedly stolen between 5 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 8 a.m. on Feb. 13.

• A Salisbury woman was the victim of credit-card fraud that occurred in the 200 block of Fortune Lane between noon on Feb. 7 and 1 p.m. on Feb. 13. The total estimated loss was $268.

• A Salisbury man was the victim of a package theft that occurred between 1:11-5 p.m. on Jan. 19. The total estimated loss was $275.

• Deputies took a report for property damage in the 6800 block of Plyler Road in Kannapolis between 5 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 5 p.m. on Feb. 13.

• The Fish Arcade in the 3300 block of Old Mocksville Road was reportedly broken into around 4:19 a.m. on Feb. 14. The suspect threw a rock through the window and made entry. The total estimated loss was $5,200.

• A Cleveland man was reportedly the victim of assault that occurred in the 2400 block of Steele Road around 12:35 p.m. on Feb. 14.

• Travis James Bennett, 30, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with felony possession of firearms by a felon.

• Rocky Dean Eagle, 43, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine.

• Ethan Shane Foster, 29, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault.

• Zacchaeus Devonya Burris, 31, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Cory Donnell Griffin, 18, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Austin James Holloman, 31, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with misdemeanor communicating threats.

• Shaquana Nikeshia Toney, 33, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with felony maintaining dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance.

• Jenny Lynn Chamberlain, 67, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with misdemeanor possession with intent to sell a schedule-II controlled substance.

• Jimmy Mitchell Locklear, 56, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Mark Anthony Vall, 63, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with misdemeanor failure to report an accident.

• Saye Jeremy Edwards, 18, was arrested on Feb. 14 and felony charged with breaking and entering vehicles.