Yadkin Path Montessori adding adolescent program Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

SALISBURY — Myra Tannehill, executive director and head of school of Yadkin Path Montessori, announced the launch of an adolescent program beginning in August. It will serve passionate students age 12 and 13 (or rising seventh grade students), with a goal of growing with the students.

Montessori students develop independence through the expansion of academic, social and emotional skills via learning experiences that cultivate self-worth and a sense of responsibility. Other adolescent skills such as knowledge, competence, advanced problem solving and diplomacy and negotiation are developed.

Working both individually and collaboratively, each academic subject of learning will be experienced by the students in a personally meaningful way through assignments, collaboration, hands-on learning, contributions to community partnerships, travel and problem-solving of real-life situations. Academics are integrated with art, music and theater, and are influenced by North Carolina’s standard course of study. Some examples of how adolescents may practice taking responsibility in the learning process could be through gardening/farming, providing animal care, building new designs, and practicing entrepreneurial skills that include financial planning and communication. Computer science and digital research skills are also essential for adolescents as they begin their transition toward adulthood.

Yadkin Path Montessori enrolls children as young as 6 weeks old and specializes in small groups with individualized curriculum. The classrooms are unique in that they are prepared and living environments. The school is located on nine acres at 2135 Bringle Ferry Road not far from the Spencer/East Spencer exit (No. 79) off Interstate 85.

For more information, call 704-642-2211, go to www.yadkin path montessori.org, or e-mail Myra Tannehill at YadkinPathDir@gmail.com or Katelyn Boggs at YadkinPath@gmail.com.