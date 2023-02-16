Warren visits Community Care Clinic

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — Rep. Harry Warren visited Community Care Clinic of Rowan County on Feb. 9 for a tour and discussion of the importance of lifestyle medicine, the clinic’s cost savings to the local hospital’s emergency room department and the continued need of free and charitable clinics even if the N.C. General Assembly passes Medicaid expansion. Krista Woolly, executive director, and Dr. Amy Wilson, medical director, took part in the tour, along with other Community Care Clinic officials

