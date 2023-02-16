Warren visits Community Care Clinic
Dr. Amy Wilson, Community Care Clinic of Rowan County’s medical director, speaks with Rep. Harry Warren on Feb. 9 when he visited for a tour and discussed the importance of lifestyle medicine, the clinic's cost savings to the local hospital's emergency room department and the continued need of free and charitable clinics even after N.C. Medicaid expansion. Submitted photo
Rep. Harry Warren speaks Feb. 9 with Community Care Clinic officials Judy Henderson-Currin, who coordinates prescription assistance; Krista Woolly, executive director; and pharmacist Cathy Teat. Submitted photo
Rep. Harry Warren speaks with Krista Woolly, Community Care Clinic of Rowan County’s executive director, and Dr. Brett Leslie, a clinic dentist, on Feb. 9 when he visited for a tour. Submitted photo
SALISBURY — Rep. Harry Warren visited Community Care Clinic of Rowan County on Feb. 9 for a tour and discussion of the importance of lifestyle medicine, the clinic’s cost savings to the local hospital’s emergency room department and the continued need of free and charitable clinics even if the N.C. General Assembly passes Medicaid expansion. Krista Woolly, executive director, and Dr. Amy Wilson, medical director, took part in the tour, along with other Community Care Clinic officials