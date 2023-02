ShoutOuts: Feb. 16 Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

Bostian Elementary Good Citizens

Bostian Elementary’s exemplary citizens for January:

Kindergarten- Jordan Jones, Levi Gross, Carly Long, Micah Fink, Jackson Moffitt, Kinsley Halladay, Anastasia Hymas

First Grade- Memphis Jarrell, Anna Cornelius, Aniston Sarvis, Drew Laughter, Cameron Donaldson, Chase Blue

Second Grade- Peyton Fink, Harrison Scott, Audrey Price, Mason Christy, Amira Priester, Xavier Hoggard

Third Grade- Travis Taylor, Alexis Bost, Kayleigh Lowe, Anderson Davis, Cooper Delehant, Harrison Hunt

Fourth Grade- Cayden Esquer, Mason Beaver, Cameron Bell, London Linker, Rylee King, Brantley Gordon

Fifth Grade- Grayson Weatherby, Brian Miller, Jasmine Johnson, Miriam Stover, Caelyn Christy, Ty Ramirez

Collegiate honors

Mallory Curtiss of Kannapolis has been named to Western New England University’s dean’s list for the fall semester. Curtiss is working toward a pre-pharmacy degree and achieved a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.

• Jacob Hinson of China Grove was on the Dean’s Scholar list, which takes a 4.0 to qualify, at William Peace University for the fall.