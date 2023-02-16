Scholarship-Funded Training for Manufacturing Jobs in Rowan County Published 10:53 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

SALISBURY- The Rowan EDC recently participated in the core team meeting for The North Carolina Manufacturing Institute (NCMI) to discuss strategy and marketing initiatives for the program in the coming year.

NCMI is a partnership between Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and industry partners to close the manufacturing skills gap through workforce training and certification. Participants in the program can become a certified production technician in just eight weeks, with guaranteed job interviews and classes are completely free. Additionally, participants can choose from daytime or nighttime classes through May 3, 2023.

“The NCMI is the perfect vehicle for anyone who wants a fast track into the manufacturing space,” said Kendall Henderson, Rowan EDC Director of Business Services. “I consider this program a great equalizer for any candidate with any background, as NCMI doesn’t require prior exposure or previous experience in manufacturing to join. We are grateful to have a talent partner and workforce ally in RCCC, as they continue to go beyond the call to address and satisfy our employers’ need for specialized skill sets in a rapidly growing industry.”

Rowan County NCMI partners who have hired graduates include Westlake Chemical, Custom Golf Car, Daimler Truck North America, Henkel, Hexagon Agility, Innospec, and others. For more information or to register, email Henderson or fill out the interest form to get started today.