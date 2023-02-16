Salisbury Police neighborhood group meetings resume after a three-year absence Published 4:54 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department will resume its Salisbury Neighborhood Action Group (SNAG) meetings beginning Wednesday, March 1. The meetings have been suspended since the start of the pandemic.

SNAG meetings are open to all community members, business owners and students who want to discuss the needs of the community. Attendees also have an opportunity to meet neighborhood officers and exchange updates about emerging trends and new initiatives in local law enforcement.

Meetings are held at Salisbury Police headquarters, 130 East Liberty St., on the first Wednesday of every month from 10-11 a.m.

For more information or questions, contact Lt. Black at 704-638-5272 or Koula.Black@salisburync.gov, or visit salisburync.gov/police.