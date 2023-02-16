Salisbury Academy to offer sports at new Upper School Published 12:01 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

1 of 2

SALISBURY — As part of the upcoming student life programming at its SA Upper School campus in the city’s downtown, Salisbury Academy is offering a complete athletics program.

The SA Upper School will open in August for grades 9-11 and offer golf, tennis, cross country, swimming and track and field. Team sports will be offered based on student interest, including basketball, soccer and volleyball.

“Athletics programming is a key avenue for student growth, both in terms of physical wellness and in character development,” Salisbury Academy Athletic Director Tommy Wilson said. “We’re thrilled to extend these opportunities.”

Upper School students will compete against schools that are members of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association. The Foothills Athletic Conference in which Salisbury Academy students will compete is the high school version of the school’s current athletic conference, the Foothills Association of Middle School Athletics.

The SA Upper School will have continued competition against schools such as Davidson Day, Statesville Christian, and Hickory Christian, along with other conference and non-conference teams.

In addition to athletics, SA Upper School students will have access to various student life activities and clubs at Catawba College, along with regular service learning and stewardship opportunities.

“The design of our program allows students to deeply pursue their individual passions, from sports, to visual and performance arts, to travel, service and more,” SA Upper School Head Meredith Williams said. “These opportunities are built into students’ weekly schedules.”

The SA Upper School is now enrolling for grades 9 and 10 with select admission for grade 11.

Learn more by visiting www.salisburyacademy.org/upper-school/welcome.cfm.