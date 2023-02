Rawls to speak Sunday at Lilly’s Chapel Church of God Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

SALISBURY — Lilly’s Chapel Church of God is hosting a Black History Month Service on Sunday, Feb. 19. Sunday’s service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., at the church and speaker will be Brother Corbett Rawls, of Powellsville. The host pastor is the Rev. Robert Allbritton.