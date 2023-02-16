Letters to the editor: Feb. 16 Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

Hello! My Name is Benjamin Dombroski. I am the student body president at Charles C. Erwin Middle School Student Council. I have been asked to reach out to let you know that the 15th Annual Big Dodge is back. This Friday, Feb. 17, the school will be hosting the first Big Dodge in almost four years. The event is one of the largest dodgeball tournaments in Rowan County. The Big Dodge features double elimination and a losers bracket. Our staff, faculty and students are ready to get out on the court and play some dodgeball — we hope to see you here at Charles C. Erwin Middle School from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Benjamin Dombroski

Salisbury