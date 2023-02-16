High school girls basketball: Hornets crush South Davidson Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

Staff report

LEXINGTON — Salisbury four-year starters Kyla Bryant and Mary Morgan have never lost to a Central Carolina Conference opponent.

They maintained that perfect record (51 regular-season games, plus four tournaments) at Lexington High on Wednesday. The Hornets routed fifth-seeded South Davidson 61-29 in a tourney semifinal.

Bryant, who is approaching 1,700 career points despite a COVID-shortened sophomore season, scored 26 points and had seven steals and four assists.

Morgan had six rebounds and five assists as the Hornets (20-3) won their ninth in a row.

Salisbury jumped out to a 14-0 lead and led the Wildcats (10-13) by 22-3 after a quarter.

MaKayla Noble scored 16 points.

Icesis Nwafor and Haley Dalton scored six points each. Nwafor had seven steals.

The 2A Hornets will play in Friday’s championship game at 6 p.m. against the winner of tonight’s Lexington-North Rowan semifinal.

South Davidson is 28th in the 1A West RPI rankings and appears headed for the playoffs.

Salisbury 22 25 7 7 — 61

S. Davidson 3 3 11 12 — 29

Salisbury — Bryant 26, Noble 16, Nwafor 6, Dalton 6. Evans 5, Morgan 2.