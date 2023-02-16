High school girls basketball: Hornets crush South Davidson
Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 16, 2023
Staff report
LEXINGTON — Salisbury four-year starters Kyla Bryant and Mary Morgan have never lost to a Central Carolina Conference opponent.
They maintained that perfect record (51 regular-season games, plus four tournaments) at Lexington High on Wednesday. The Hornets routed fifth-seeded South Davidson 61-29 in a tourney semifinal.
Bryant, who is approaching 1,700 career points despite a COVID-shortened sophomore season, scored 26 points and had seven steals and four assists.
Morgan had six rebounds and five assists as the Hornets (20-3) won their ninth in a row.
Salisbury jumped out to a 14-0 lead and led the Wildcats (10-13) by 22-3 after a quarter.
MaKayla Noble scored 16 points.
Icesis Nwafor and Haley Dalton scored six points each. Nwafor had seven steals.
The 2A Hornets will play in Friday’s championship game at 6 p.m. against the winner of tonight’s Lexington-North Rowan semifinal.
South Davidson is 28th in the 1A West RPI rankings and appears headed for the playoffs.
Salisbury 22 25 7 7 — 61
S. Davidson 3 3 11 12 — 29
Salisbury — Bryant 26, Noble 16, Nwafor 6, Dalton 6. Evans 5, Morgan 2.