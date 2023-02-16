EDC Provides 2022 Overview at Rowan County BOC Annual Planning Session

SALISBURY- Rowan Economic Development Commission Vice President Scott Shelton presented on behalf of the EDC at Rowan County’s Annual Planning Session on February 6. He highlighted the EDC’s efforts over the past year to increase prosperity, reduce poverty, and improve quality of life for all Rowan County citizens.

The EDC’s 2022 results outperformed the all original goals for the year with a total of 2,884 new jobs, $597.7 million in capital investment, and an increase in the average wage to $18.31. Rowan County’s average wage of $50,138 is the 14th-highest out of North Carolina’s 100 counties, including the 5th-highest in the Charlotte region.