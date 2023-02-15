Work on Jake Alexander Boulevard railroad crossing completed after roadway shut down again

SALISBURY — Additional work on the Jake Alexander Boulevard railroad crossing shut down the road Monday.

A spokesperson for Division of Highways, Division 9 in Rowan County, said the railroad is responsible for 10 feet on either side adjacent to railroad tracks. And the Division of Highways is responsible for maintaining roads exceeding 10 feet from the tracks.

Due to the maintenance guidelines, for railroad crossings and division of highway responsibilities, a second road closure had to be scheduled to complete work by highways division and department of prisons workers, along with NJR Group, to ease a speed bump when the railroad tracks were raised earlier.

Once Division of Highways workers completed their part, Jake Alexander Boulevard West and the railroad crossing were leveled and speed bump abated.

Jake Alexander Boulevard West was scheduled to be closed on Friday but was rescheduled due to weather to Monday. The road was closed at the intersection of Jake Alexander and Statesville boulevards except for local traffic.

— Robert Coleman