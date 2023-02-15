Spencer accepts donation of 2.8 acres for park Published 12:01 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

SPENCER — The Yadkin River Park on Spencer’s side of the river, a project in which the first phase should be complete by April, has grown by 2.88 acres.

On Tuesday night, the Board of Aldermen unanimously accepted, under their consent calendar, the donated parcel from the Yadkin Historical Museum Foundation. Town Planner Steve Blount called for the board to recognize the donation during his report to the board.

The property is adjacent to the former finishing plant property along the river and adds another piece to the park’s puzzle, which is meant to match the park development on Davidson County’s side.

The property where the former Color-Tex plant — N.C. Finishing Co. — and the village where its workers once lived is still a question mark for the park, but this small parcel brings the town one step closer.

Nick Bishop, who spoke on behalf of the organization, said there are no restrictions on what the town does with the property other than it must be included in the park.

“Our hope is that they will preserve a historic site, and if possible, put some sort of signage or description on the site so it is historically educational,” he said Tuesday.

Initially the group had hoped to one day build a museum that would touch on the site’s importance, not only in North Carolina but in U.S. history. When they began to realize that may never come to fruition, they began to explore giving the property to the town for use, with the one caveat that it retain a historical component.

“We are just very grateful that you decided to share this property with us and the park,” said Mayor Jonathan Williams.