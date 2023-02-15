Man killed by Rowan County deputies identified Published 9:42 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The Rowan County man who was killed during an officer-involved shooting on Thriftwood Avenue Tuesday afternoon has been identified.

Jordan Taylor Mays was positively confirmed as the deceased by a spokesperson with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Deputies were reportedly serving a warrant for Mays around 5 p.m. when the exchange occurred. According to the Rowan County Clerk’s Office, Mays was wanted in Davidson County for felony probation violation when the engagement occurred. Some time after arriving on the scene, at least one deputy drew and discharged their firearm.

Mays was struck at least once and succumbed to his wounds. Details surrounding the deputy’s escalated use of force remain unclear.

No officers were injured during the exchange.

Authorities worked the scene, which is located off Leonard Road in the northeast part of Rowan County, well into the night.

The matter remains under investigation, and an official narrative of the events that preceded Mays’ death has not been made public. The story will be updated as new information becomes available.