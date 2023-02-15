Man killed by Rowan County deputies identified

Published 9:42 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

By Chandler Inions

The Rowan County man who was killed during an officer-involved shooting on Thriftwood Avenue Tuesday afternoon has been identified.

Jordan Taylor Mays was positively confirmed as the deceased by a spokesperson with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Deputies were reportedly serving a warrant for Mays around 5 p.m. when the exchange occurred. According to the Rowan County Clerk’s Office, Mays was wanted in Davidson County for felony probation violation when the engagement occurred. Some time after arriving on the scene, at least one deputy drew and discharged their firearm.

Mays was struck at least once and succumbed to his wounds. Details surrounding the deputy’s escalated use of force remain unclear.

No officers were injured during the exchange.

Authorities worked the scene, which is located off Leonard Road in the northeast part of Rowan County, well into the night.

The matter remains under investigation, and an official narrative of the events that preceded Mays’ death has not been made public. The story will be updated as new information becomes available.

 

 

 

More Crime

Officer-involved shooting reported on Thriftwood Court

High-speed chase lands Greensboro man in Rowan County Detention Center

Salisbury man facing kidnapping charges after Statesville car theft

Updated: One arrested after fire alarm pulled, gun brandished at Catawba

Print Article