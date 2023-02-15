Construction bids open for future Woodleaf Community Park, but splash pad not included Published 12:10 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

WOODLEAF — Bids are now open for the construction of Woodleaf Community Park, but one feature that the Rowan County Parks and Recreation Department was hoping the park would feature will not be a part of the plan: the splash pad.

The splash pad was going to be built after an anonymous donor said they would donate the money to have one constructed, but problems figuring out how to get enough water supply have evaporated the plans.

Other park features include a playground for toddlers, a playground for older children, two picnic shelters, a multi-use field, an outdoor exercise area, a memorial orchard, a gazebo, an amphitheater plaza, a 1.2-mile walking trail that loops around the park, two parking lots and restroom facilities.

Rowan County will be accepting bids for construction of the park until Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. Bidders can contact the Rowan County Purchasing Department, 130 West Innes Street, Suite 31, Salisbury, North Carolina 28144 or at 704-216-8178.