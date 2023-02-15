College indoor track and field: Livingstone men second in CIAA Championships Published 3:23 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Staff report

WINSTON-SALEM — Livingstone’s men finished second in the CIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships held at the JDL Fast Track on Sunday and Monday.

Claflin scored 98 points to edge the Blue Bears (96) and St. Augustine’s (92). It was the first indoor track championship for Claflin.

Former West Rowan athlete Justin Davis coaches the Blue Bear track and field teams.

Livingstone’s David Bradford was the men’s MVP for track events.

Bradford won the 60 hurdles in 8.27 seconds, placed second in the 400 with a school-record time of 49.69 seconds and was third in the 200 meters in 22.53 seconds.

Also turning in All-CIAA performances for the Livingstone men were Tyler Wagner (3rd, 60 meters), Keilan Strader (2nd in 200 meters, 3rd in 400 meters) and the third-place 4×400 relay team of Strader, Loouis Gilbert, Curtxavier Fryson and Bradford.

Salisbury grad Marcus Cook had a PR in the long jump of 6.84 meters for fifth place and was fourth in the pole vault.

•••

In the CIAA women’s meet, Fayetteville racked up 185 points to outdistance the field.

The Broncos won their third straight CIAA indoor title.

Virginia State was second with 92 points.

Livingstone finished eighth.

Livingstone’s Lydia Chapple was an all-conference performer with a third place in the 60 meters in 7.71 seconds.

LC’s Charity Collins took sixth in the pentathlon.

Now the Blue Bears will get ready for the outdoor season.