College golf: Lyerly wins collegiate tourney in Florida by seven strokes

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

By Mike London

Nick Lyerly shot 3-under 69 Tuesday and finished 12-under for the three-day tournament. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Staff report

PALM CITY, Fla. — Nick Lyerly won the 54-hole Advance Golf Partners Collegiate by seven strokes on Tuesday.

It was the first tournament of the spring semester for Lyerly and UNC Greensboro.

He trailed by one shot entering the final round and shot 3-under 69. He had one bogey and two birdies early and made an eagle on the par-4 412-yard No. 7 hole.

Playing with the lead, Lyerly parred all nine holes on the back nine.

It was the eighth career collegiate tournament victory for Lyerly, who is working on a master’s degree as a graduate student.

The former East Rowan phenom shot 71 and 64 the first two rounds and finished the tournament at 12-under.

He eagled the 564-yard No. 16 hole on his way to the 64.

Lyerly was 8-under on the par-5 holes for the tournament and 5-under on the par 4s. He was Southern Conference Rookie of the Year in 2017-18 and was Southern Conference Golfer of the Year in 2021-22.

UNCG  finished second in the team scoring. Next for UNCG on Feb. 26-28 is the  Dorado Beach Collegiate at the TPC Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico.

