Honors for Rockwell Christian basketball

Published 3:57 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

By Post Sports

Rockwell Christian's Jacob Mills, CP Perry, Chasen Hall.

Rockwell Christian coach Chris Hall

 

Rockwell Christian’s boys basketball team (26-6) received a number of postseason accolades.

Junior Chasen Hall and eighth-graders CP Perry and Jacob Mills were named to the All-Carolina Christian Conference team.

Hall and Mills also were named to the all-tournament team.

Perry averaged 19 points and 6.8 assists. Mills averaged 17.9 points. Hall averaged 13,8 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Rockwell Christian coach Chris Hall was named Carolina Christian Conference Coach of the Year.

 

Rockwell Christian JV all-conference. James Carroll and Ryan Palmer.

 

Cambrie Perry, Rockwell Christian JV all-conference.

 

