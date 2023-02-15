Honors for Rockwell Christian basketball Published 3:57 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Rockwell Christian’s boys basketball team (26-6) received a number of postseason accolades.

Junior Chasen Hall and eighth-graders CP Perry and Jacob Mills were named to the All-Carolina Christian Conference team.

Hall and Mills also were named to the all-tournament team.

Perry averaged 19 points and 6.8 assists. Mills averaged 17.9 points. Hall averaged 13,8 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Rockwell Christian coach Chris Hall was named Carolina Christian Conference Coach of the Year.