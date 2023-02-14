Run Kannapolis 5K Series announced Published 12:01 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The Run Kannapolis 5K Series is back. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run is held in Kannapolis and most runs include a one-mile fun run and Strides for Stroke will include a new 10K option.

Join the thousands of people who have participated in Run Kannapolis over the years. Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand.

Four more runs this fall and details will be announced at a later date. Runners/walkers are encouraged to participate in the entire series of eight races for unique prizes from the City of Kannapolis.

Register at www.runkannapolis.com . Registration is open now. Register for all four races and save 25 percent.

Upcoming races

• April 1 — Rhythm & Run, 8 a.m., hosted by N.C. Music Hall of Fame

• April 29 — Strides for Stroke, 9 a.m., hosted by Atrium Health

• May 4 — Jiggy with the Piggy, 6:30 p.m., hosted by Kannapolis Parks and Recreation

• May 20 — Gaelic Alley Pub Run, 8 p.m., hosted by Gaelic Alley Pub