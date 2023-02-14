Landis appoints interim finance officer Published 12:05 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

During its monthly meeting on Monday, Landis town officials appointed a replacement for the recently-vacated financial officer position.

Until a full-time employee can be found and hired, Landis Human Resources Director Amber Levi will serve as interim finance officer.

Levi will fill the position that has officially been open since Feb. 3, when former finance officer Chase Norwood’s resignation went into effect.

Norwood left for a position at the N.C. League of Municipalities as a regional account supervisor. His resignation was the latest in a string of departures that have hit Landis in recent months.

The town’s former director of public safety, Dr. Zachary Lechette, left late last year. Kevin Young has served in that position in an interim capacity ever since. The town also lost its manager after Diane Seaford recently stepped away. Phil Conrad is currently in that position, also in a temporary capacity.