Kannapolis holding fire, police resident academies beginning in March
Published 7:01 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023
KANNAPOLIS — The public can get a first-hand look at how the Kannapolis fire and police departments operate by attending the free Citizens Fire Academy and the Citizens Police Academy.
Each academy is a 10-week course offered free to residents of Kannapolis and gives the public the opportunity to see the inner workings of the two departments.
The Citizens Fire Academy will give participants a better understanding of how our fire department operates and how we assist citizens when an emergency happens. The academy will also teach the dangers of fire and how a person can protect themselves and their homes.
Course topics include:
- Station tours/department overview
- History of fire service and life of a firefighter
- Hazardous materials response
- Fire prevention, education and investigation
- Emergency vehicle driving, rescue operations and thermal imaging
- Hose operation and live fire experience
The fire academy will be held from 6-9 p.m., on Tuesdays, at Kannapolis City Hall (unless otherwise noted), beginning on March 7.
The Citizens Police Academy will give participants a behind-the-scenes look at all aspects of the police department such as patrol operations, traffic enforcement, defensive driving, firearms, K-9 operations, special operations (SWAT), felony investigations, interaction with the courts, community service programs and more.
The police academy will be held from 6-9 p.m., on Thursdays, at Kannapolis City Hall (unless otherwise noted), beginning on March 9.
Applications are due at 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 by using these links:
Fire academy: https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Government-Departments/Fire/Citizens-Fire-Academy
Police academy: www.kannapolisnc.gov/Citizens-Police-Academy