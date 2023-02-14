High-speed chase lands man in Rowan County Jail Published 9:47 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

1 of 1

A Greensboro man is in custody in the Rowan County Jail after leading deputies and state highway patrol officers on a high-speed chase for nearly 40 miles.

Dymiek Antonio Nobles is facing charges of felony fleeing to elude, speeding, failure to stop, failure to stop for light siren, reckless driving with wanton disregard and improper passing on the right. He is being held on a $170,000 bond.

Highway patrol officers initially attempted to pull Nobles, who was driving a black Hyundai, over around mile marker 68 on I85 northbound, around 8:48 p.m. on Monday.

At that time, Nobles reportedly attempted to flee, engaging the pursuing officers in a chase that would exceed speeds of 120 mph.

Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies were called in to assist in the pursuit that continued north on I85 into Davidson County. Officers attempted numerous methods of stopping Nobles’ vehicle along the way, including stop sticks and a pit maneuver. Eventually, the stop sticks did the trick, and Nobles’ car came to rest around exit 106.

No injuries were reported from the incident.