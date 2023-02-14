Free form watercolor cards program at Thursday’s Carolina Artists meeting Published 12:01 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Members and guests of the Carolina Artists Guild will enjoy an informative and entertaining program on free form watercolor cards presented by local watercolor artist Catherine Soderberg. The program will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 200 W. Innes Street. Use the North Jackson Street entrance. Doors open at 6:30. The public is welcome to attend, and there is no charge.

Upcoming art events will be discussed including an art show for members in April. Members can display and sell their art.

The Carolina Artists Guild offers monthly educational programs on a variety of art topics. Artists of all levels and mediums are welcome to attend. The guild meets monthly on the third Thursday of each month.

For further information, text Cherrathee Hager at 704-490-2001.