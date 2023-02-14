Ask Us: What’s happening with Woodleaf Community Park? Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a feature of the Post where we’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

Question: What is the status of the Woodleaf Community Park? Other than some gravel that has been spread for a walking trail, nothing else has really been done. The only place to park is chained off so that is inaccessible.

Answer: On Feb. 7, the county sent out a notification of bid requests for the park that said, “Rowan County is requesting bids to provide the necessary materials, labor, equipment, project management, supervision, scheduling to provide a community park, as detailed on included plans and exhibits.”

The project will include surveying/staking and technical layout, site preparation and clearing, selective demolition, erosion control, earthwork (mass grading and fine grading), storm drainage, domestic water and sewer services, asphalt pavement, concrete pavement, sidewalks, park shelter and pad, building pad, playground and fitness area with playground and fitness equipment with approved surfacing, site furnishings, landscape and other identified components required to provide a complete and finished project.

Specific bidding instructions and clarifications will be provided at a pre-bid meeting. All bids submitted must meet or exceed the time frame set in the invitation to bid (ITP). Bids will be accepted until March 14 at 10 a.m. at the Rowan County Purchasing Department, 130 West Innes Street, Suite 31. Bid documents may be obtained by contacting the Rowan County Purchasing Director or from the county website at Rowan County Purchasing Department, attention of Jody Farrow-Bennett, purchasing director.

More information on the bid process or bid documents is also available by calling the county purchasing office at 704-216-8178, by emailing jody.farrow-bennett@rowancountync.gov or by visiting the county’s website at https://www.rowancountync.gov/675/Purchasing

What was original name of Jake Alexander Boulevard?

Question: What was the name of the road before it was Jake Alexander Boulevard, particularly at section near ramp to U.S. Hwy. 29 and at Alligood’s Texaco?

Answer: Jake Alexander Boulevard was once known as Salisbury Boulevard but was renamed by Gov. Jim Martin for Jacob Franklin Alexander Sr., known to all as Jake Alexander, a former N.C. secretary of transportation and commissioner of motor vehicles. In late February 1987, his car was hit by a drunken driver as he was coming home from Raleigh. He died from his injuries a week later on March 6, 1987, and in July of that same year, the state granted a request from the city and county to rename the street in his honor.