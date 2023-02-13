Salisbury VA Health Care System recognizes hospitalized Veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients week Published 4:25 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury VA Health Care System is recognizing hospitalized veterans from Feb. 12-18 with honor during National Salute to Veteran Patients week.

Since 1978, VA has used the week of Valentine’s Day to provide a weeklong commemoration for veterans.

“We are here to afford every veteran the opportunity to live their best life, on behalf of a grateful nation,” said John Melton, Salisbury VA HCS executive director. He said activities this week will let veterans know we value their service.

In 2022, schools, community groups and youth organizations nationwide sent valentines to patients at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center, the flagship of the health care system, which contains facilities for regular hospitalizations, long-term hospitalization and long-term mental health, as well as hospice. The valentines are distributed to veteran inpatients. Additionally, volunteers and community organizations contributed to events and activities recognizing hospitalized veterans.

In addition to donations and as a compliment to in-person volunteer assignments, the VA also provides volunteers with virtual and remote assignments allowing them to safely support veteran inpatients during the pandemic.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at the Salisbury VA Health Care System, go to va.gov/salisbury-health-care or call 704-638-9000, ext. 13409.