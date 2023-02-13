Salisbury man facing kidnapping charges after Statesville car theft Published 2:00 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

1 of 1

A Salisbury man is facing kidnapping charges after reportedly stealing a car in Statesville that had a 10-year-old child in the back seat.

Carson Dennis Tate III was apprehended by assisting officers following a traffic stop on Davie Avenue. In addition to the kidnapping charges, Tate faces charges of motor-vehicle larceny, possessing a concealed firearm and resisting arrest.

According to the Statesville Police Department, officers responded to a call from the 2000 block of Taras Trace Drive on Friday at approximately 7:50 a.m. The call concerned a stolen vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that a 10-year-old child was sitting in the rear passenger seat when the vehicle was taken.

Before Tate could leave the neighborhood, the child was reportedly able to escape the vehicle and return home on foot.

Assisting officers located the stolen vehicle traveling east on Davie Avenue. The officers conducted a traffic stop and found Tate in possession of the vehicle. After being taken into custody, a firearm was located.

Officers seized the weapon and were able to return the vehicle to its owner. Tate was taken before a magistrate, where he was charged and remanded to the Iredell County Jail. He was issued a $25,000 bond.