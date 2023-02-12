Request for rate hike could drive up NC auto insurance costs by nearly 29 percent Published 12:05 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

The North Carolina Rate Bureau has submitted a rate filing with the N.C. Department of Insurance, requesting an increase for auto policies, according to Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.

In the filing, the bureau has requested an overall average statewide increase in private passenger auto insurance rates of 28.4 percent, which would become effective on Oct. 1.

The N.C. Rate Bureau represents the auto insurance companies in the state and is not a part of the N.C. Department of Insurance. By law, the bureau must submit auto rate filings with the department every year by Feb. 1.

Commissioner Causey and department staff will review the filing and determine whether the requested increase is justified or not based on the data submitted. If the department does not agree with the requested increase, it can negotiate a settlement or call for a hearing.