Non-students bring gun to Catawba College, sound alarm Published 4:58 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023

Students at Catawba College were awoken by a stir Sunday morning after an incident involving a non-student brandishing a firearm.

According to a statement from Dr. Jared Tice, Catawba College Dean of Students, at approximately 2:57 am, Catawba College Public Safety responded to a fire alarm triggered at Woodson Hall.

Information gathered by responding public safety personnel indicated that the alarm was pulled by two non-students who gained access to the building with assistance from two Catawba students.

Reports indicated that one of the non-students brandished a firearm on the third floor of Woodson Hall while students were exiting.

No firearm was discharged, and no physical injuries occurred. Both non-students involved reportedly exited the building and campus immediately. Catawba College sent a shelter-in-place notice to campus at 3:05 am using our CatawbAlerts system.

Salisbury Police Department and other emergency agencies also responded to the scene. With assistance from the Office of Public Safety, Salisbury Police conducted a sweep of the campus. Once completed, the college provided an all-clear notice at 4:17 am.

The Salisbury Police Department is investigating the incident. Additionally, the Office of Student Conduct is investigating any student involvement in this situation.

No one is in custody at this time. The story will be updated as new information becomes available.