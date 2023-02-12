Letters to the editor: Feb. 12 Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

Recycling more would cut down on litter problem

My problem is the trash around the city and how bad it is in some places. One solution could be for people who can try to recycle and reuse items so there is not a lot of trash everywhere.

For example, reuse bottles and cans. This would keep our environment safe as well and maybe keep the bugs and creatures away.

Some facts are that around 5 trillion trash pieces end up in places around the earth.

A United States resident creates over 4.9 pounds of trash per day and up to 56 tons of trash per year.

Dumping trash in random places can lead to animal attacks and attract bugs. The trash can affect the grass and nature around it. Rotten food can kill the grass and plants around it.

Only 9% of all plastic produced is recycled and every minute of every day a truckload of plastic is dumped into the landfills.

Those are some facts for trash and even more reason we should be cleaning it up since our pets can be in danger — dogs, cats and other animals that you might have. Trash in the city can also pollute the air and environment with bad smells and chemicals from the foods.

Cars that drive by could also put the trash in your driveway or yard with the wind blowing them while driving past.

These are my reasons and thoughts to why I think we should be more strict to trash in Salisbury.

— Dale Davis

Salisbury