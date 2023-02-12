Leckonby Graduation

Published 4:00 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

By Susan Baker

Leckonby Graduation
Cris and Larry Leckonby of Salisbury are proud to announce the graduation of their daughter Katie Leckonby from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Katie received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting in December 2022. She received the Northeast Conference Commissioner’s Fall Honor Roll in Soccer for a GPA of 3.75 or greater.
Katie is currently studying at Fairleigh Dickinson University where she will receive her Masters Degree in Accounting in December of 2023.

