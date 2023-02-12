High school wrestling: West best in 3A Midwest Regional Published 2:23 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

From staff reports

WELCOME — West Rowan wrestlers accumulated 241 points for first place in the 3A Midwest Regional held on Friday and Saturday at North Davidson.

Top four finishers in each weight class in each regional qualified for the state tournament.

West’s Christian Hercules was regional champion at 285 pounds.

West’s regional runners-up wer Hunter Miller (195), Kevin O’Brien (132), Stetson Collins (126) and Mark Truman (120).

Third-place finishers were Braxtyn Barger (182), Eli Jenkins (170), Connor Misenheimer (152), Jacob Perry (138), Oliver Perry (113) and Jathan Roby (106(.

Placing fourth for the Falcons was Bryan Taylor (145).

South Rowan had two regional champions, with Mason Kincaid winning at 170 and Mateo Diaz Ruiz winning at 106.

East Rowan’s Shayden Edwards was runner-up at 138. Alex Luna placed fourth at 120.

Carson’s Parker Mills was fourth at 132 and Christian Kluttz was fourth at 138.

•••

Salisbury’s Robert Moulton was third in the 2A Midwest Regional at 120,

•••

In the 1A East Regional, North Rowan’s Khalil Davis placed third at 195.

•••

In the 4A Midwest Regional at Piedmont, A.L. Brown had several qualifiers.

Jonathan Stanback was runner-up at 132. Trevor Freeman was third at 113, Chaz Knox was third at 285. Daniel May was fourth at 138.