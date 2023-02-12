Charlotte FBI hosts academy at Livingstone

Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

By Post Education

Livingstone News Service

SALISBURY – Livingstone College and the FBI Charlotte office partnered to host an FBI Collegiate Academy on Tuesday.

The FBI Collegiate Academy gave college students a look into the organization’s mission. The event included presentations about the many career paths and the need and desire for a more diverse workforce.

Students also got hands-on demonstrations from the evidence response team about crime scene investigation.

The initiative is part of the FBI’s Beacon Project, which aims to foster a genuine and long-lasting relationship with historically Black colleges and universities.

“The Criminal Justice and Sociology Department was excited to have the FBI Collegiate Academy at Livingstone College,” said Dr. Latarcia R. Barnes, the criminal justice department chair. “This was a great opportunity for our students. It provided them with relevant information if they want to pursue a career with the FBI. In addition, the students were exposed to demonstrations, which are always enlightening.”

