Business roundup: American Freight opening in China Grove, Kannapolis painter a finalist for award Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

CHINA GROVE — American Freight, a national home furnishings retail store, is planning a grand opening from Feb. 17-20 at 106 S. US Highway 29 in the former Food Lion store location.

American Freight buys directly from factories and sells in warehouse style stores to offer low prices on furniture, mattresses, appliances and air conditioners. Payment plan options include no credit required options and other choices for low payments.

“We’re excited to open in China Grove and give the community access to the widest assortment of quality furniture, mattresses and appliances,” said American Freight Chief Stores Officer Michael Gray in a news release. “By keeping our overhead low, we can offer everyday low prices on a wide assortment of home furnishings.”

Offering same-day delivery on all in-stock items, American Freight’s 25,000-square-foot store carries a wide assortment of products and provides a convenient one stop shop for China Grove residents to meet home furnishing needs.

“American Freight is the destination for all of your home needs. Whether its replacing old appliances or getting new rugs, desks, dishwashers and more, American Freight in China Grove will be a viable option for immediate needs,” said Regional Sales Manager Chris Frakes. “The China Grove community can expect everyday low prices on items that are in-stock and ready be taken home today.”

American Freight will be open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, visit www.americanfreight.com/br/store/nc/china-grove/272 or call 980-316-4441. The company has over 360 U.S. locations in 38 states and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit AmericanFreight.com.

Kannapolis business owner a CertaPro Painters finalist

KANNAPOLIS — Jim Ploughe, owner of CertaPro Painters of Salisbury/Concord/Gastonia was one of the top five finalists — out of nearly 400 CertaPro Painters businesses across North America — for the system’s most prestigious award, the CertaCup. Over the past six years, Ploughe has been nominated for this award three times.

To be considered for this honor, nominees must practice the company’s values, consistently deliver extraordinary customer service, and demonstrate growth in their residential and commercial painting business.

In 2022, Ploughe focused on giving back to the CertaPro system and its people. He was able to stay involved in his community, create a workplace of choice for his painters and associates, and live CertaPro’s core values. Aside from mentoring other franchise owners, Ploughe also achieved great financial success and created positive brand experiences with his customers.

“Everyone in our organization, from the associates to the painters, understands our business will only grow if we deliver on our promises each and every day,” says Ploughe. “I trust my team to fulfill this commitment and believe their hard work and passion made us a finalist for this award once again. I am so proud of this achievement and look forward to seeing what we accomplish this year.”

The CertaPro Painters of Salisbury/Concord/Gastonia teams were recognized for their accomplishments during CertaPro’s annual conference on Jan. 20 in Carlsbad, California. In addition to the CertaCup nomination, Christhian Mejia and his crew received a nomination for Commercial Painting Team of the Year.