Blotter: Feb. 12 Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A China Grove woman reported being the victim of welfare fraud that occurred between 7 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 11:18 a.m. on Feb. 8. The total estimated loss was $1,088.

• A Gold Hill woman reported being the victim of credit-card fraud that occurred between Jan. 28 and Feb. 7. The total estimated loss was $800.

• Michael Scott Aldridge, 46, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with misdemeanor assault of a child.

• Emily Ann Lambert, 40, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with misdemeanor attempted breaking and entering.

• Bobby Joe Robbins, 37, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance.

• Candice Diane Shoe, 31, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance.

• Brittany Nicole Tierman, 31, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Jaquarius Nakeem Cuthbertson, 22, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with possession of marijuana up to .5 ounces.